Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives $57.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 106 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a SEK 121 price target (down from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter worth approximately $505,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $14.39.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.089 dividend. This is an increase from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

