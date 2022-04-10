Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMSNY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 165 to CHF 135 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $93.43. 12,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,662. Temenos has a 1-year low of $81.96 and a 1-year high of $170.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.04 and a 200-day moving average of $124.10.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

