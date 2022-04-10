TerraCredit 24-Hour Volume Hits $56,463.00 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. TerraCredit has a market cap of $360,577.46 and approximately $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded flat against the dollar. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

