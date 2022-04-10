Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CAO Sells $1,484,522.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,025.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 209.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $918.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $968.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $942.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 784 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

