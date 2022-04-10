Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after acquiring an additional 610,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,025.49 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 209.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $918.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $968.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $942.74.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,121 shares of company stock valued at $62,619,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

