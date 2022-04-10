Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Position Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 84,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,707,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after purchasing an additional 44,274 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $81.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.42. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on TXRH. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.68.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $359,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,546 shares of company stock worth $1,466,209 over the last ninety days. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

