The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Allstate by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,743 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $184,428,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 873,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,768,000 after acquiring an additional 499,647 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $35,056,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 4,216.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 259,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,068,000 after acquiring an additional 253,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

ALL stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,682,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $142.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

