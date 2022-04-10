The Force Protocol One Day Volume Hits $4.02 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011434 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.94 or 0.00238598 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 132.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

