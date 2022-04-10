The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $720.31

The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 720.31 ($9.45) and traded as high as GBX 872 ($11.44). The Go-Ahead Group shares last traded at GBX 855 ($11.21), with a volume of 77,084 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.51) target price on shares of The Go-Ahead Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 689.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 720.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £369.16 million and a P/E ratio of -7.99.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides road and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, UK Rail, and International Rail. The company offers bus operation services; and rail replacement, sub-leasing of rolling stock, maintenance and cleaning, and other contracted services.

