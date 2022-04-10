The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $94.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $109.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of ITT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.60.

ITT stock opened at $71.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. ITT has a one year low of $70.95 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.74.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ITT by 4.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in ITT during the third quarter worth about $2,663,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in ITT by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

