The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Price Target to $25.00

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Ranpak from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of PACK stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ranpak has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -452.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $235,122.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ranpak during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ranpak during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Ranpak during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ranpak by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ranpak during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

