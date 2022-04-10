The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target to $29.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vontier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The business had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

In other news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vontier by 31.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Vontier by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vontier by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vontier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

