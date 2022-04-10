The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $37,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $7.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $321.39. 3,294,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,060. The stock has a market cap of $108.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.15. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $308.20 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

