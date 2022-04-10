The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,106,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,479,000 after buying an additional 63,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,153,000 after buying an additional 893,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,931,000 after buying an additional 1,078,151 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,656,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,859,000 after buying an additional 89,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,569,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,227,000 after buying an additional 375,949 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.83.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.61. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

