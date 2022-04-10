The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Sells $1,109,750.00 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hershey alerts:

On Monday, February 7th, Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $223.72 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $156.87 and a 12-month high of $224.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Hershey by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,591,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,051,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,744,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Hershey by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 679,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,009,000 after buying an additional 370,564 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.