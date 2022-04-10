The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Joint’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Joint posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $34.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $491.81 million, a P/E ratio of 71.11 and a beta of 1.27. Joint has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Holt bought 1,500 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,515 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Joint by 117.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

