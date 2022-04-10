The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,165 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 3.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Manitowoc during the third quarter worth $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 204,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 193.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 15.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $13.01 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.73 million, a PE ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $497.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Manitowoc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Manitowoc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

