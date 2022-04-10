The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,528,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,312,000 after purchasing an additional 561,520 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Mosaic by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mosaic by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,679,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,594,000 after purchasing an additional 132,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,546,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,256,000 after acquiring an additional 204,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,284,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,058,000 after acquiring an additional 432,753 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

In other news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock opened at $73.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $74.75.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

