The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,263 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock remained flat at $$131.87 during trading on Friday. 6,701,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,126,180. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $190.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

