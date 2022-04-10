The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231,230 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 2.6% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.07% of Walt Disney worth $190,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 41.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,759 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS remained flat at $$131.87 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,701,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,126,180. The company has a market capitalization of $240.09 billion, a PE ratio of 78.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.43. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $190.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

