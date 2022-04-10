Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.89

Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.89 and last traded at C$2.91, with a volume of 7805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$288.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.04.

About Theratechnologies (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

