TheStreet Lowers Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ESEA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euroseas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Euroseas from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Euroseas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of ESEA opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $178.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.66. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.88 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 81.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESEA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euroseas by 1,194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Euroseas by 2,272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

