Thorstarter (XRUNE) Trading 19.7% Lower Over Last Week

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Thorstarter has a total market capitalization of $8.21 million and approximately $267,852.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thorstarter coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Thorstarter has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00045703 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,245.39 or 0.07595764 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,749.23 or 1.00053579 BTC.

Thorstarter Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

