ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Receives $20.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.08.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ThredUp from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ TDUP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 580,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,578. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 24.78% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $98,801.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 4th quarter worth $99,675,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in ThredUp by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,636,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,880,000 after buying an additional 1,866,560 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in ThredUp by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,563,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,464,000 after buying an additional 893,897 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth $64,309,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 4th quarter worth $28,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

