Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Up to $21.42

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.42, but opened at $21.91. Tidewater shares last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Tidewater from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Tidewater alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96. The firm has a market cap of $904.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $105.18 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 34.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tidewater by 138.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tidewater by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.