Titan Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $193,896.21 (TTN)

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 80.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. Titan Coin has a market cap of $193,896.21 and approximately $8.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 47.4% lower against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007007 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000668 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000076 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

