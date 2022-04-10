Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Raised to C$31.00 at Scotiabank

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.54.

Topaz Energy stock opened at C$21.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 10.18. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$22.03. The stock has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.88.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$75.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.99%. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 472.73%.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$340,000.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

