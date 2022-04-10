Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Cut to C$31.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TORXF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.41.

Shares of TORXF stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

