Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives C$122.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$122.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 10,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.75, for a total transaction of C$1,137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$235,462.50. Also, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 800 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.50, for a total value of C$95,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,312,325. Insiders have sold a total of 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,100 over the last ninety days.

TIH stock opened at C$119.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$113.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$110.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09. The stock has a market cap of C$9.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$96.31 and a 52-week high of C$120.82.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 4.9300001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 34.00%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

