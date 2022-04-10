TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TTE. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.86.

NYSE TTE opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.70.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

