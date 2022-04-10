Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,113,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,130 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 4.6% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,582,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,604,000 after acquiring an additional 376,732 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,899,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,379,000 after buying an additional 1,400,326 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,794,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,647,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 49,614.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after buying an additional 1,734,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

