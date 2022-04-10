Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,113,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,130 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 4.6% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,582,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,604,000 after acquiring an additional 376,732 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,899,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,379,000 after buying an additional 1,400,326 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,794,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,647,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 49,614.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after buying an additional 1,734,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
