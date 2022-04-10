Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.96 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) will post $98.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.45 million and the lowest is $98.46 million. Townsquare Media posted sales of $88.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year sales of $468.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $465.72 million to $471.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $495.14 million, with estimates ranging from $495.13 million to $495.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 75.32% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $110.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

TSQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 796,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 220,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 36,347 shares during the period. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSQ traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.62. 43,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.65.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

