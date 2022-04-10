Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.96 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) will post $98.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.45 million and the lowest is $98.46 million. Townsquare Media posted sales of $88.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year sales of $468.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $465.72 million to $471.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $495.14 million, with estimates ranging from $495.13 million to $495.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.
Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 75.32% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $110.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 796,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 220,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 36,347 shares during the period. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of TSQ traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.62. 43,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.65.
About Townsquare Media (Get Rating)
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.