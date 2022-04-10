Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Down to $174.49

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $174.49, but opened at $170.00. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $169.99, with a volume of 1,073 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on TM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.28. The company has a market cap of $238.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $68.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.26 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TM. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 8.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 104.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

