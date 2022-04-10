Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robbins Farley LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,876,000 after acquiring an additional 18,673 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 802,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,527,000 after acquiring an additional 106,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1,358.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,688.89%.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Argus increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.42.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

