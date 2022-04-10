Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,905 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Transocean by 154.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 50.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Transocean stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. 10,998,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,046,132. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

