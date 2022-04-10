Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 495 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 22.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,780 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $76,540,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 700.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,537,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,814 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,857,000 after acquiring an additional 840,200 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.47.

Shares of KR traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,511,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,428,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 382,685 shares of company stock valued at $21,959,848. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

