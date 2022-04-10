TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

TACT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc acquired 7,622 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 83,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 22.2% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 71,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TACT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. 145,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,486. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

