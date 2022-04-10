Trollcoin (TROLL) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Trollcoin (TROLL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $255,567.23 and $8.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,118.50 or 1.00017078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00063293 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00025658 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002110 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

