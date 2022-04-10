True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TUERF opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.08.
True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
