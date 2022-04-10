Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Trupanion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.50.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $84.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.97. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $70.49 and a 1 year high of $158.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -96.55 and a beta of 2.06.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,200 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $115,764.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $340,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,750 in the last ninety days. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $1,716,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $42,575,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Trupanion by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,768,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,646,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Trupanion by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

