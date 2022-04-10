TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Price Target Cut to $30.00

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 179.85% from the stock’s current price.

TSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.99.

Get TuSimple alerts:

Shares of TuSimple stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $79.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 24.20 and a quick ratio of 24.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.15.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 11,702.17% and a negative return on equity of 85.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Mullen sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $39,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brad W. Buss bought 25,000 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $279,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,473 shares of company stock worth $110,243 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in TuSimple by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TuSimple Company Profile (Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.