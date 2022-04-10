U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Cut by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,974,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,843,248. The stock has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $63.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.29.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

