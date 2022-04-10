U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $56.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $64.00. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

NYSE:USB opened at $52.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,846,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,074,000 after buying an additional 470,733 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 32,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $806,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

