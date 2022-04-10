U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) PT Raised to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SLCA. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $84,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 26,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $337,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,796 shares of company stock worth $735,490. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,512 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,461,884 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,650,000 after buying an additional 716,143 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,905,214 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,909,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,217 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after buying an additional 63,912 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after buying an additional 132,861 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

