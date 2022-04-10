UBS Group Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) a €170.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($192.31) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($163.74) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($191.21) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €164.11 ($180.34).

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

EPA:ML opened at €116.85 ($128.41) on Thursday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of €106.95 ($117.53) and a 52-week high of €130.85 ($143.79). The business’s fifty day moving average is €127.92 and its 200 day moving average is €135.33.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.