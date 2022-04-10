UBS Group Cuts Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $34.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

LEVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.46.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

LEVI opened at $18.79 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

In related news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $308,675.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,917,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 392,425 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after buying an additional 172,943 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.