UBS Group Lowers Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Price Target to GBX 1,750

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.20) to GBX 1,750 ($22.95) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victrex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,530.33.

Shares of Victrex stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. Victrex has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

