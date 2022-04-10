UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $353.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) will report $353.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $357.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $347.90 million. UDR reported sales of $299.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UDR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.

Shares of NYSE UDR remained flat at $$58.74 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,061,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,687. UDR has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 302.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 198,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

