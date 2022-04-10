Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.200-$18.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.05 billion-$9.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.14 billion.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $401.55 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $299.77 and a 12 month high of $422.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $378.99 and its 200-day moving average is $383.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ulta Beauty from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $446.64.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 557.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

