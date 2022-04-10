Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif. “

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNCY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $700,000. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

